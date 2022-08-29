Upscale Italian Restaurant Opening in Mastoris in Bordentown, NJ

If you've been wondering what's going to open in the former Mastoris Diner location on Route 130 in Bordentown, wonder no more.

Ristorante Lucca & Piano Bar is coming this fall, according to its website and it looks great.

Back in January when Mastoris closed its doors for good the rumor was the large space would become an upscale steakhouse, but, that's not the case.

Ristorante Lucca and Piano Bar is an upscale Italian restaurant. I don't know about you, but, I love Italian food. There will be homemade pasta and so much more. If Italian's not your thing, there will be steaks and seafood too.

It's described on its website, "As one of the premiere restaurants in New Jersey." It says its elevated Italian fare, extensive collection of fine Italian wines, and palatial atmosphere transport you to an era when a night on the town meant pulling out all the stops."

The piano lounge will host world-class performers. The website says you'll leave the ordinary world and can expect the unexpected. Ohhh, exciting.

I love the sound of this. Their tagline is, "Rediscover the lost art of fine dining."

It's fun to dress up a little sometimes. instead of the same ole' takeout every weekend. I can't wait to go and experience this new place. I'm sure a ton of renovations are being done to transform the old diner.

Read about their culinary team here.

If you're looking to join the team of this brand new restaurant, they're not just taking anyone. Click here to see the qualifications.

Ristorante Lucca & Piano Bar will be located in the old Mastoris location, 144 Route 130 in Bordentown.

