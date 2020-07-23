Urban Air Trampoline Park Coming to Hamilton Township

Here's something to look forward to. According to their website, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is coming soon to Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

How soon is a different story, given the current climate of the area, due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. There's no opening date at this time.

The address of the new location, listed on the website, is 1610 White Horse Avenue. At first I thought it would be in the old Kmart shopping center (1061 White Horse Avenue), the one with the new Starbucks (I saw some rumors on social media too). That would make sense because it's such a big area, but, as listed, it's going to be up the road a little bit, in the Oakford Square strip mall, which is much smaller. Hmmmm. I reached out Urban Air to confirm the address of the future location, and I will update this story as soon as they get back to me.

Urban Air seems like a cool place, similar to Sky Zone, where you can have your child's birthday party or just let them jump around to burn off some energy with friends, while having a ton of fun. The website describes it as the "ultimate indoor playground for your entire family, with new adventures behind every corner."

The Crew went to a trampoline place, before it was set to open in the area, and I'll tell you what, it was a good workout. We were all exhausted. Lol. It was so much fun. We were doing cartwheels and flips.

I bet there are plenty of parents who wish this was open right now since most summer camps didn't open this year, leading to lots of bored kids with a lot of energy. Lol.