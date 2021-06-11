Vaccine Clinic & Free Ice Cream at Summer Arts Festival in Lawrence, NJ
Talk about convenient. I saw on Facebook that the Lawrence Township Health Department is holding a Single Shot Covid-19 Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic, with free ice cream, during the Lawrenceville Main Street Summer Arts Festival, tomorrow (June 12th) from 12pm - 4pm, in downtown Lawrenceville.
The vaccine clinic is for all those wanting the shot that are 18 years of age and older. The one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered by healthcare professionals. BONUS - as soon as you get your vaccine, you'll be handed a voucher for FREE ICE CREAM at Lawrenceville favorite, Purple Cow ice cream shop, which you can walk to from the Summer Arts Festival. PS. Try their signature Purple Cow flavor. It's black raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips. It's sooo good.
The Township of Lawrence encourages all area residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their neighbors, and the entire community. #oneanddone is the hashtag they're using. Love it.
The Summer Arts Festival, an outdoor fair featuring over 130 crafters, vendors, art, live music, community groups, food, and FUN, will be held in Weeden Park, on Main Street (across from Lawrenceville Prep School), and the grounds of the Lawrenceville Elementary School (behind the park). Bring your family and friends, it's going to be a blast.
Admission is free. Parking is free.
Live music will be on 2 stages throughout the day.
Stage 1 is at Weeden Park:
12pm - Rockcital
1pm - Joy & Rob with the Beagles
2pm - Curbside Solution
3pm - Mike Tusay
3:15 - One Cell
Stage 2 is at Lawrenceville Elementary School:
12pm - Jeremy Line Dance
1pm - Grant Peterson
2pm - Greg McGarvey
2:45pm - Megan Pressler
3pm - School of Rock
For more information click here.
Have fun. Maybe I'll see you there.
