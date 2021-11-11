Wawa is Giving Vets, Active Duty Military Free Coffee Today

Wawa has come up with a fine way of honoring vets and active-duty military today for Veterans Day.

Wawa announced that this Veterans Day, the company will once again offer free hot coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families, all day. All you have to do is show your military I.D. at the register or identify yourself at the register to redeem the free coffee offer.

Wawa also plans to remember the American military abroad with care packages.

“At Wawa supporting our military is part of our DNA and each year, Veterans Day gives us a chance to thank our service members, and, in our own small way, give something back to these brave and dedicated men and women,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO.

“Once again, we plan to honor our military and their families with free coffee on Veterans Day, and also through a care package assembly at our Wawa headquarters the Tuesday before Veterans Day. In its 11th year, we’ve been providing service members abroad with a Taste of Home through our coffee care packages, and we are passionate about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

Operation Taste of Home care packages are an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey (Liberty USO) who together help send more than 5,000 care packages to our service members currently deployed.

What a nice thing for Wawa to do for our vets and active military.

If you encounter a vet or a military member when you are at Wawa or wherever you are today, it wouldn't hurt to say, "thanks for your service"!

Listen to Eddie Davis mornings on Lite Rock 96.9 and download our free Lite Rock 96.9 app

Vintage Wawa: A Look Back to the First Store & More

Marmora Firefighters Use Jaws of Life to Pull Driver From GSP Crash