Villanova University officials have reportedly issued an alert for an active shooter Thursday afternoon. The alert came just after 4:30 p.m.

The message, which was sent to students and faculty on the campus, urged all to move to a secure location and lock and barricade doors.

The Radnor Police Department confirmed to NBC 10 that that there is an active shooter situation at Villanova University, but didn't provide any more details.

The exact nature of the incident or any injuries was not immediately clear. We're working to gather more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. We'll update when more information is available.



