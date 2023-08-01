Get ready Jersey Shore fans! If you’re a fan of one of the most famous reality TV shows of all time, you may want to start the process of booking your rooms in Atlantic City soon!

Vinny from MTV’s Jersey Shore is coming to Atlantic City with the World-Famous Chippemdales from September 21st - 24th!

When Jersey Shore first premiered back in 2009, Vinny Guadagnino was one of the original cast members who are still part of the cast today.

Vinny was part of the Chippendales show in Las Vegas for a bit, but now the famous group is taking their show on the road. The show is coming to the Hard Rock Casino Hotel in just a few months!

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday, August 3rd! If you’re looking to see “Vinny G” in this steaming hot show, you have to get your tickets quickly because there are only 6 performances in total.

The World Famous Chippendales have been around for decades and have proven to be one of the hottest shows around.

Vinny told Vegas Publicity “I am so stoked to hit the Jersey Shore again - this time with my Chippendale brothers,” If you’re looking to catch Vinny and the rest of his Chippendale cast mates, you can get your tickets online at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Again, tickets will go on sale this Thursday, August 3rd, at 10 am, but try to get them quickly because I have a feeling all 6 shows will sell out pretty fast.

Here Are Some of the Most Underrated Restaurants in Central NJ, According to You Here's what YOU had to say on our Facebook page!