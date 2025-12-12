A new, huge indoor amusement park has opened in New Jersey, just in time for the cold weather months, according to the Patch.

If you and your family are looking to have some fun, this is the place to go.

Nova Adventure Park is now open in Somerdale

Nova Adventure Park is ready to welcome you. It's in Somerdale (Camden County).

It has 50,000 square feet of indoor activities

It's a massive 50,000 square feet fun zone. There are trampolines, an exciting ropes course, a big playground with a ball pit, basketball courts, soccer areas, a dodgeball court, a zipline, a battle beam with a foam pit, and exhilarating activities.

There's also an arcade and virtual reality experiences.

Book your child's birthday party there

Don't stay cooped up in your home this winter, take your kids to get some exercise, burn some energy, and have fun. It would also be a great place to spend part of their winter break from school or invite friends for their birthday party.

There are massage chairs for parents

Parents, you're going to love this. There are comfortable couches and massage chairs to relax while your children are playing. The staff will handle everything.

Nova Adventure Park is for all ages. Plus, there is a toddlers-only area, where you can play with your child.

Buy your tickets online

Make sure to buy tickets online before you go. Click here for all the details.

Nova Adventure Park is located at 711 E. Evesham Road, Suite 1A, Somerdale, NJ.

It's open 7 days a week

It's open 7 days a week. Monday -Friday and Sunday from 10 AM - 9 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM - 10 PM.

For all the fun details, directions, and more, click here.

