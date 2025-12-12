NJ Now Home to Massive Indoor Amusement Park
A new, huge indoor amusement park has opened in New Jersey, just in time for the cold weather months, according to the Patch.
If you and your family are looking to have some fun, this is the place to go.
Nova Adventure Park is now open in Somerdale
Nova Adventure Park is ready to welcome you. It's in Somerdale (Camden County).
READ MORE: NJ's first Osmow's restaurant is now open
It has 50,000 square feet of indoor activities
It's a massive 50,000 square feet fun zone. There are trampolines, an exciting ropes course, a big playground with a ball pit, basketball courts, soccer areas, a dodgeball court, a zipline, a battle beam with a foam pit, and exhilarating activities.
There's also an arcade and virtual reality experiences.
Book your child's birthday party there
Don't stay cooped up in your home this winter, take your kids to get some exercise, burn some energy, and have fun. It would also be a great place to spend part of their winter break from school or invite friends for their birthday party.
There are massage chairs for parents
Parents, you're going to love this. There are comfortable couches and massage chairs to relax while your children are playing. The staff will handle everything.
READ MORE: Zaxbys expanding; opening first NJ restaurant
Nova Adventure Park is for all ages. Plus, there is a toddlers-only area, where you can play with your child.
Buy your tickets online
Make sure to buy tickets online before you go. Click here for all the details.
Nova Adventure Park is located at 711 E. Evesham Road, Suite 1A, Somerdale, NJ.
It's open 7 days a week
It's open 7 days a week. Monday -Friday and Sunday from 10 AM - 9 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM - 10 PM.
For all the fun details, directions, and more, click here.
15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
10 tips for surviving winter in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark