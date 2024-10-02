Win a Four Pack of Passes to Von Thun Farms’ Fall Festival

Enter to win a family four pack of passes to the Von Thun Farm Fall Festival. It’s happening right now until October 27th. Enter to win below:

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Get lost in the Luke Bryan Corn Maze at Von Thun Farm this year!

Von Thun's South Brunswick is located on Ridge Road in Dayton, NJ.

Navigate the six acres on your own or cheat a little with their fun, interactive corn maze activities. You’ll be lost, laughing and loving it.

Take in the fall fresh fall air on a hayride, and of course, no fall is complete without a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Full details at VonThunFarms.com.