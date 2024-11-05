I know what you're thinking...only in New Jersey, right?

A Hamilton Township (Mercer County) woman went to extremes to vote for her favorite candidate last week during the early voting period in New Jersey.

Bright yellow "EARLY VOTING HERE" sign. JannHuizenga loading...

She stripped her clothes off and cast her vote in her bra.

I'm not kidding.

When I first heard about this woman I thought I heard wrong, but that's exactly what she did.

Look...here she is.

@andQuriouser via X @andQuriouser via X loading...

She's thrust Hamilton Township into the news. Her picture is everywhere...she's gone viral.

There's a New Jersey law stating you can't wear anything to the polls that shows you're hyping any of the candidates, but this woman clearly didn't get the memo.

She showed up to the Colonial Firehouse on Kuser Road with a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat and a t-shirt to match.

Google Google loading...

When told she wasn't permitted to wear those things, she became mad.

Jill Moyer, chair of the Mercer County Board of Elections, said she politely asked the woman to either cover up or turn her shirt inside out.

Moyer also offered to hold her place in line so she could go grab a jacket to cover up or turn her shirt inside out in private.

But before Moyer could finish, the woman took matters into her own hands, whipped her t-shirt off, and twirled it around over her head.

Oh my.

Things got a little heated as the woman started cursing at poll workers, and Moyer went to call the police, but the woman, standing there in her bra, quickly voted and left.

releon8211 releon8211 loading...

I'm sure the incident sparked both laughs and head-shaking.

A few people at the firehouse caught a picture of her in her bra...and they're everywhere.

I wonder if she knows she's gone viral.

JD Vance, who's running for Vice President, shared the picture on social media, calling her a patriot.

I feel bad for the poll workers just trying to do their jobs but, I'm sure it will be a day they won't soon forget.

