Credit Card Skimmer Found At New Jersey Business

Hey, NJ, make sure to check your bank accounts.

If you frequently use your credit card, it’s always so important to be careful where you’re swiping it.

Read More: This Road Is Rumored To Be The Most Haunted Spot in New Jersey

One of the biggest worries for credit card users is making sure there aren’t any skimmers on the card reader.

For years, people have been preying on credit card users placing these skimmers in places you would never expect.

What Is A Credit Card Skimmer?

Canva Canva loading...

Credit Card Skimmers are card readers that are mounted on top of a pin pad you would see at a checkout location of just about any store.

You may not notice anything strange at the checkout, but credit card skimmers are usually hiding in plain sight.

These devices are attached to regular PIN pads and steal your credit card info in seconds without you even realizing it.

They’re made to look exactly like your average pin pad, so most of us wouldn’t think twice before swiping. That’s why it’s pretty alarming that a store in New Jersey was just caught with one installed.

Credit Card Skimmer Detected in New Jersey at a 7-Eleven Location

Canadian Retail Operator Makes Bid To Buy 7-Eleven Getty Images loading...

According to 6abc, a skimming device was found at a 7-Eleven location in Camden County this week.

It was discovered at a 7-Eleven location in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey which is located in the 500 block of W. Kings Highway.

Reports say that an employee was the one who noticed the skimmer attached to the store’s credit card machine.

The device was collected by police, but customers of this location are still urged to review their bank statements to make sure they were not affected.

If you have shopped here and noticed anything suspicious, you’re being urged to report it to the Mount Ephraim Police Department.

13 Famous Musicians You Didn’t Know Are From New Jersey From New Jersey to Hollywood, these celebs all spent some time in The Garden State before making it big! Gallery Credit: Gianna