Walmart employees in NJ eligible for free college tuition

Walmart has announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for about 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam's Club employees across the U.S. through its Live Better U program.

Previously, workers paid $1 a day to participate in the program, but starting Aug. 16, that daily fee will be removed, making all education programs paid for by Walmart.

The nation's biggest retailer is also adding four academic partners through the Live Better U program including Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream. Existing partners include: Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University and Voxy EnGen.

"We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families," Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of Learning and Leadership at Walmart, said.

Walmart also announced it's committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development.

The company will also add in-demand college degree and certificate options in cybersecurity, supply chain and business administration.

More than 52,000 employees have participated in the program since 2018 and 8,000 have already graduated.

