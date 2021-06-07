Want to Have a Luxury Picnic? Here is the Best Place in Central Jersey

It's 2021 and it's time to upgrade our lives, okay? I'm talking birthday parties, bridal showers, bachelorettes, everything. All of it needs to be done with excellence. Now excellence doesn't necessarily have t o mean expensive. It is so possible to do nice things on a budget. But this summer in encourage you to invest in you. We had a terrible year last year so you deserve to go all out for you and your friends this year. Think of it as a survival present.





I found a place in central Jersey that is literally redefining the word picnic. Since we all want to be outside more than ever this year, how about treat you and some friends to a luxury picnic Somerset Township. According to NorthJersey.com, La Tas serves Central Jersey and its surrounding areas. They create Pinterest worthy picnics that will blow your mind. I'm talking usually gorgeous place settings, a low-sitting table, pillows, flower arrangements, amazing lighting all in the form of a picnic.

According to NorthJersey.com, the company will handle set up and clean up. Your picnic will be filled with ugs layered over tarp, dinnerware, glassware, cloth napkins, still or sparkling water, games and conversation starters and a Bluetooth speaker. Of course we are still in a global pandemic so La Tas will also bring hand sanitizer as well as insect repellant. If you would like a charcuterie board and desserts, they company will have options for you to choose which local restaurants you would like to coordinate food delivery.