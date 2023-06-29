Can You Guess The Warmest Counties In New Jersey?

We haven't hit the super hot summer temperatures yet, but man, it sure is nice to not have to wear a coat, isn't it? You have to love summertime here in the Garden State. Barbecues, pool parties, and beach days... does it get any better than that?

While we haven't really had many scorchers yet here near the Jersey beaches, we definitely know they're on the way.

That lead me to ask the question, "what part of Jersey gets the hottest?"

Believe it or not, the warmest parts of the state are mostly in South Jersey! Out of the top three warmest counties in all of the Garden State, two out of three are in the western part of the South Jersey region. If we're looking at the top ten warmest parts of the state, that covers a lot more of the Jersey Shore.

So, where can we expect to experience the warmest weather here in the Garden State this summer?

We're most likely to experience super hot days as the summer presses on in both Gloucester and Camden counties. So, if you find yourself heading up to the Deptford or Cherry Hill malls this summer, just know it'll be warmer up there then it is in places like Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.

The warmest counties along the Jersey Shore are, from least warm to warmest, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Ocean County, and Monmouth County.

The super hot days are coming, Jersey! It's only going to get warmer from here.

Source: Stacker.com

