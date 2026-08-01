94.5 WPST'S PET WASHER/DRYER GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES



94.5 WPST's Pet Washer/Dryer Giveaway (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (the “Contest Organizer” or “Company”). The Contest runs from August 17, 2026 through September 8, 2026 (the “Contest Period”). The period during which entries will be accepted is set forth in Section 3 below.

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.

2. ELIGIBILITY

The Contest is open only to legal residents of New Jersey and Pennsylvania who reside within the WPST listening area, as determined at the sole discretion of the Contest Organizer, and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry.

Employees of the Contest Organizer, their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of the Contest, any agents acting for or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers, Dogs & Cats Rule, Mrs. G Appliances, and any other person or entity associated with the Contest (collectively, “Excluded Individuals”), and/or the immediate family (spouses, parents, siblings, children, grandparents and grandchildren, whether as in-laws or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co- habitation or other family extension) and household members (whether related or not) of each such person, are not eligible.

All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited by law.

3. HOW TO ENTER

Beginning August 17, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time and continuing through September 7, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (the “Entry Period”), listeners may enter the Contest in person at any of the following participating retail locations (each, a “Participating Location”):

● Mrs. G Appliances — 2720 US-1 BUS, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

● Dogs & Cats Rule — Hopewell Crossing Shopping Center, 800 M. Denow Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534

● Dogs & Cats Rule — Logan Square Shopping Center, 6542 Lower York Rd Ste D, New Hope, PA 18938

● Dogs & Cats Rule — Maple Glen Shopping Center, 1969 Norristown Rd, Maple Glen, PA 19002

● Dogs & Cats Rule — The Shops at Windsor Green (Whole Foods Shopping Plaza), 3495 US Highway 1 South, Princeton, NJ 08540

● Dogs & Cats Rule — Center Square Shopping Center, 1301 W Skippack Pike Ste 9, Blue Bell, PA 19422

● Dogs & Cats Rule — The Shoppes at Veterans Lane, 140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown, PA 18901

● Dogs & Cats Rule — The Village at Newtown Shopping Center, 2814 South Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940

At a Participating Location, entrants must scan the posted QR code, which will direct entrants to an entry form hosted on www.wpst.com. To complete entry, entrants must provide their first and last name, phone number, and email address, and submit the form during the Entry Period.

Entrants will have the option, but are not required, to opt in to receive future marketing communications from Dogs & Cats Rule and/or Mrs. G Appliances. Choosing to opt in or out of such communications will not affect an entrant's odds of winning.

Limit one (1) entry per person during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of Participating Locations visited. Multiple entries from the same person will be void. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. No photocopies or mechanical reproductions of entry forms are permitted. Contest Organizer's server/database is the official timekeeping device for the Contest. Entries submitted through any other method, or received before or after the Entry Period, will not be counted. All entries become the property of Contest Organizer and will not be returned.

4. WINNER SELECTION

On or about September 8, 2026, Contest Organizer will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

The potential winner will be notified by phone and/or email using the contact information provided at entry and will be asked to provide additional information to complete the eligibility verification requirements described in Section 6 below. If the potential winner cannot be reached within seven (7) days of the first notification attempt, or does not complete the eligibility verification requirements within the required time period, that entry may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from the remaining eligible entries, time permitting.

5. PRIZE; PRIZE TERMS

One (1) grand prize winner will receive the following (the “Prize”):

● One (1) Maytag 4.7 Cu. Ft. Top Load Agitator Washer with Extra Power and Pet Pro Option, Model MTW5605RW

● One (1) Maytag 7.0 Cu. Ft. Top Load Gas Dryer with Extra Power and Pet Pro Option, Model MGD5605RW

Approximate total retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize: $1,750. Actual retail value may vary based on retailer pricing at the time of award.

Delivery of the Prize is included within a twenty-five (25) mile radius of Mrs. G Appliances, 2720 US-1 BUS, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648. If the winner resides outside the twenty-five (25) mile delivery radius, the winner is responsible for picking up the Prize at Mrs. G Appliances at the address listed above.

Haul-away/removal of the winner's existing washer is included if necessary. If winner needs an electric dryer, prize may be substituted.

No cash or other substitution of the Prize may be made, except by Contest Organizer, who reserves the right to substitute the Prize with a prize of equal or greater value if the Prize (or a component of it) becomes unavailable for any reason, in Contest Organizer's sole discretion. The Prize is not transferable and may not be sold. Limit one (1) Prize per person/household. Winners are eligible to win only once per twelve (12) month period in any Townsquare Media Inc. nationwide and/or group contest or sweepstakes.

6. REQUIREMENTS OF POTENTIAL WINNER

The potential winner (i) will be required to show valid photo identification confirming eligibility, and (ii) except where prohibited, may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release within seven (7) days of notification. Failure to comply with these requirements within the required time period may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner, time permitting.

7. TAXES

The winner is solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes associated with acceptance and use of the Prize. If the value of the Prize is $600 or more, the winner will be required to provide Contest Organizer with a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number, and Contest Organizer will issue an IRS Form 1099 to the winner and file a copy with the IRS.

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS

By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Contest Organizer, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. Contest Organizer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Contest Organizer is not responsible for, and disclaims all liability for, any inability of an entrant to complete an entry due to equipment malfunction, internet connection issues, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond Contest Organizer's control, or any other technical error, failure or defect of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an entrant's ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest. In the event the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way, Contest Organizer may, in its sole discretion, (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and resume it in a manner consistent with the spirit of these Official Rules, or (b) award the Prize by random drawing from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. Any attempt to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and Contest Organizer reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. Contest Organizer's failure to enforce any provision of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision. Contest Organizer reserves the right to amend these rules or discontinue the Contest at any time.

9. USE OF INFORMATION

By entering, each entrant agrees that the information submitted in connection with the Contest may be used by Contest Organizer for purposes of administering the Contest and for promotional and marketing purposes, in accordance with Contest Organizer's privacy policy, available at www.wpst.com. As described in Section 3, entrants may separately opt in to receive marketing communications from Dogs & Cats Rule and/or Mrs. G Appliances; this choice will not affect an entrant's odds of winning. To be removed from Contest Organizer's direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope referencing this Contest to Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC, 109 Walters Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638.

10. PUBLICITY

Except where prohibited, participation in the Contest constitutes each entrant's and winner's consent to Contest Organizer's and its designees' use of the entrant's or winner's name, likeness, voice, and biographical information for promotional and advertising purposes in any media, without further compensation, notice, or consent.

11. RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

By participating, each entrant (and, where applicable, the entrant's heirs, executors, and administrators) releases and holds harmless Contest Organizer, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies, the Contest's sponsors and prize suppliers (including Dogs & Cats Rule and Mrs. G Appliances), and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or the receipt, ownership, or use of the Prize, including but not limited to: (a) technical, hardware, or software failures; (b) errors in the administration of the Contest or processing of entries; (c) any condition caused by events beyond Contest Organizer's control; or (d) any injury, loss, or damage to person or property arising from participation in the Contest or use of the Prize, including its delivery, installation, or use, and agrees to indemnify the Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest. Each entrant further acknowledges that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by the prize supplier that are sent along with the Prize. Each entrant further agrees that the Released Parties' liability will be limited to the cost of entering the Contest, and that the Released Parties will not be liable for attorneys' fees, and each entrant waives the right to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages.

12. DISPUTES

Each entrant agrees that any disputes, claims, or causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest or the Prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively in the appropriate courts located in New Jersey, and shall be governed by the laws of the State of New Jersey, without regard to its conflict- of-laws principles.

13. RULES AVAILABILITY

These Official Rules will be posted at wpst.com and a printed copy will be maintained on-site during regular business hours at each Participating Location listed in Section 3 for the duration of the Contest Period.

14. CONTEST RESULTS

To request the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope, referencing “94.5 WPST Pet Washer/Dryer Giveaway,” to: Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC, ATTN: Promotions Department, 109 Walters Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638. Requests must be received within thirty (30) days of the end of the Contest Period.

15. SPONSOR

Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC, 109 Walters Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638.