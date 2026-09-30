A longtime Bucks County restauranteur and Newtown resident has died, according to the Patch, leaving a hole in the community.

Local restauranteur Kyriskos Christou died September 22

Kyriskos Christou, known as Charlie to his many customers and friends, passed away on Tuesday (September 22) at the age of 68.

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Ardana Food & Drink via Facebook Ardana Food & Drink via Facebook

Christou was remembered by his family as a people person

Christou was a restaurant owner for 45 years. To know him was to love him. He will be missed by many. His family wrote in a social media tribute, “To him, it was never just about restaurants. It was about people - the countless employees, guests, friends, and members of the community who became part of his life and, in so many ways, part of our family."

The Christou family owns three Bucks County restaurants

Following in their father's footsteps, Michael and Antoni Christou own and operate three popular Bucks County restaurants; Ardana Food & Drink with locations in Newtown and Warrington and KC Prime in Warrington.

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All three restaurants were closed yesterday (Tuesday, September 29) while the family laid their patriarch to rest. All who loved Charlie through one of their restaurants were invited to join them in celebrating his life.

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Ardana Food & Drink in Newtown is closing October 10

The Christou family announced in August they are closing Ardana Food & Drink in Newtown after 3 1/2 years on October 10th. "After three and a half incredible years, we have made the bittersweet decision to pass the torch at our Newtown location. This decision was not made lightly. Since opening our doors, it has been our privilege to serve the Newtown community." Ardana Food & Drink in Warrington will remain open.

The restaurant in the Village at Newtown shopping center has been sold to the LaScala Restaurant Group. That group will be opening a new Fire location in that space on October 17. LaScala's Fire serves "classic Italian American, reimagined."