Looking for something fun, unique, and not so spooky to do during Spooky Szn this year? I've got just the thing for you.

Amazing Pumpkin Carve is a popular fall tradition in Mercer County

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is one of my favorite fall traditions in Mercer County. If it's one of your favorite traditions, you should know there's been a change of location for this year.

READ MORE: Mercer County hosting big Trunk or Treat event

Hopewell Valley Arts Council via Facebook Hopewell Valley Arts Council via Facebook

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve 2026 will be at Needle Creek Farm Brewery in Hopewell

Back for its 12th year, The Amazing Pumpkin Carve will be held from Thursday, October 8 - Sunday, October 11, at Needle Creek Farm Brewery on Titus Mill Road in Pennington, which is only 10 minutes away from Woolsey Park in Hopewell, where the event is usually held. Construction in the park forced organizers to find a new spot for this year.

There will be live entertainment every day

You'll love Needle Creek Farm Brewery. The scenery is beautiful. There are family-friendly activities indoors and outdoors, along with farm animals your kids will love to see. There will be food trucks, craft beer, live entertainment each day, a climbing zone for kids, a jumbo sandbox, and more fun.

READ MORE: Haunted Halloween Drive-in movies at Needle Creek Farm Brewery

Oh, and of course, the coolest pumpkins around. Local artists carve massive pumpkins into masterpieces for you to see. Don't worry, you won't need to do the carving. When I say massive, these pumpkins are all over 200 pounds. Wait 'til you see them. It's quite a sight.

Hopewell Valley Arts Council via Facebook Hopewell Valley Arts Council via Facebook

You'll need to buy tickets in advance

You'll need to buy tickets in advance, and they're good for any day you'd like to go.

This annual event is brought to you by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council. Click here for more information. Don't miss it. The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is...well, amazing.