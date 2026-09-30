If you're looking to have some outdoor fall fun, I've got just the place for you.

There are free movies on Friday nights at Needle Creek Farm Brewery

Needle Creek Farm Brewery in Pennington has a ton of fall fun planned. Get comfy and bring your family and friends to the farm to see free movies every Friday night in the barn. There's plenty of seating. You can grab movie snacks from the general store, sit back, and relax.

READ MORE: Check out The Amazing Pumpkin Carve at Needle Creek Farm Brewery

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The movies will be shown at dusk

The movies will start when the sun goes down (weather permitting). I'm sure they're showing some of your favorites. Check out the lineup below.

Here's the fall movie lineup:

October 2 - The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 9 - Coraline

October 16 - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Charlie Brown + Room on the Broom

October 23 - Monster House

READ MORE: Ladies Night at Needle Creek Farm Brewery is October 1

October 30 - Halloweentown

November 6 - Coco

November 13 - Spirited Away

November 20 - Fantastic Mr. Fox

November 27 - Free Birds

Needle Creek Farm Brewery has many fall activities

Needle Creek Farm Brewery offers a variety of fall activities. There's a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, so you can find the perfect one to carve or to put on your porch. Find your way through the daytime corn maze. When it gets dark, there's a Nighttime Spooky Corn Maze. Try the scavenger hunt and check out the Round Bale Village, and of course, for those 21 and older, there's farm-crafted beer.

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The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is at Needle Creek Farm Brewery this year

From October 8 - 11, the Hopewell Valley Arts Council is hosting The Amazing Pumpkin Carve at Needle Creek Farm Brewery. Local artists carve massive pumpkins for all to see. It's a cool sight not to be missed. Grab all the details HERE.

Needle Creek Farm Brewery is located at 91 Titus Mill Road in Pennington, NJ. Go check out all the fun they're having down on the farm.