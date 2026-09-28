Alright, ladies, this is all for you. If you're looking for a fun night out with your girlfriends, Needle Creek Farm Brewery in beautiful Pennington is the place to be this week.

Needle Creek Farm Brewery is hosting Ladies Night Out on October 1

Text your besties and make plans now. The last one was so popular, they're doing it again. It's Ladies Night Out at Needle Creek Farm Brewery this Thursday, October 1. The fun kicks off at 5 PM and goes until 9 PM.

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There will be vendors, food, and farm-brewed beer

Like last time, there will be a ton of vendors that ladies will love, so go, grab a beer, enjoy the many experiences, and shop. Women love to shop, don't we?

If candles are your thing, there will be a Find-Your-Scent Candle Bar. Elevate your self-care routine at the Body Oil and Skincare Bar. If you like to read, there will be a Book Bar. If you're into jewelry, there will be a Mystery Earring Bar, Charm Bar, and permanent jewelry available. If you're a DIY-er, there will be a DIY soil bar. Doesn't this sound like so much fun?

Needle Creek Farm Brewery via Facebook Needle Creek Farm Brewery via Facebook

Oh, that's not all. There will be shirt pressing, custom & live embroidery, hair tinsel, boutique clothing, Color Analysis, buy a mystery package, check out the Aura Photobooth (you must pre-book this), and watch for MedSpa giveaways.

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For your sweet tooth, look for the Cupcake Bar, Candy Cart, and Cookie Cart. I know you love your coffee, so visit the Coffee Camper. There will also be food trucks on site. If you leave hungry, that's your own fault. There will be plenty. Click here to see more vendors and grab more information.

Needle Creek Farm Brewery via Facebook Needle Creek Farm Brewery via Facebook

Needle Creek Farm is a "farm-to-glass" brewery in an amazing barn that's been there since the 1700s. They offer flights and pints of farm-brewed beer. Make sure to check out the brewhouse, taproom, and beer garden while you're there. It's a great place to relax and hang out with family and friends, surrounded by beautiful farm scenery.

Needle Creek Farm Brewery is located 91 Titus Mill Road in Pennington, NJ.