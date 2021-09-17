Washington Crossing Toll Bridge to Close on Monday

Traffic alert. As of today (Friday, September 17th), there will be a local bridge closure on Monday (September 20th), according to Mercer Me.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced earlier today that the Washington Crossing Toll Bridge, connecting Mercer and Bucks County, will be closed in both directions during the midday, from 10am - 2pm.

Thankfully, it won't be closed during your commute to or from work, but, still may cause local traffic congestion.

Work crews will be repainting the middle yellow line on the steel deck of the bridge.

Please plan an alternate route for the day. Keep in mind that there are 2 other bridge options in the area...the Scudders Falls Bridge and the New Hope - Lambertville Bridge.

The project schedule is subject to change if the weather is bad, staffing issues or other unseen emergencies.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.