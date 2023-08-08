I bet Hamilton Township (Mercer County) is well represented at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia tonight as the Phillies take on the Washington Nationals in a double header.

Why? Because one of Hamilton's own, Jake Alu, is in his first season with the Nationals and is in the starting lineup for the first game (started at 4:05pm).

Alu's batting 6th and is playing 2nd base in the field.

I'm watching the game (NBC Sports Philadelphia) and he's playing well. It's cool to see a local guy playing ball in the majors...and on tv.

The first time Alu was up to bat you could hear the cheers in the stands. I'm sure his family and friends are there supporting him. How exciting for them. He had a nice hit...a single.

Alu was called up to the majors recently after playing four years in the minors, most recently with the Triple A Rochester Red Wings.

Alu grew up in the Hamilton Public School District, attending Alexander Elementary School and Reynolds Middle School, then went onto Princeton Day School for high school and Boston College.

He played in the Nottingham Little League for many years.

Judy and Phil Alu are Jake's proud parents and still reside in Hamilton. When her son got the call to make his MLD debut, Judy was ecstatic, saying, "It's incredible. You're so happy when they're happy, and to watch him achieve his dream, it's just incredible."

Good luck, Jake. Even though we're Phillies fans, we'll also root for a local guy.

