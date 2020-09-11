WATCH: 94.5 PST’s Chris Rollins Accepts Gracie Award

Our beloved colleague and the host of 94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew, Chris Rollins, accepted her Gracie Award in a virtual ceremony held by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) earlier this week.

We told you earlier this year that Chris joined the elite company of incredible women across all industries who were honored with a 2020 Gracie Award, and we couldn't think of a more deserving honoree than Chris. The Gracies recognize "exemplary programming created by, for, and about women in radio, television, and interactive media."

Watch Chris' acceptance speech here:



In the speech, Chris offered this advice to women everywhere:

"Love what you do. Stay true to yourself. Always give it your all. Don't be afraid to take a chance and surround yourself with good, supportive, people," Chris said.

Of course, it would have been awesome for Chris to hobnob with this year's honorees and special guests. They included Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Niecy Nash, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, and many other talented women in television, radio, and digital media.

But, of course, in the interest of safety, the inspiring ceremony was held virtually. It even featured performances from Katy Perry and Mickey Guyton. Check that out here:

Everyone at PST loves Chris for her commitment to the station, our audience, and the community. Not only is Chris a one-of-a-kind broadcaster, but she is also a true friend to all of us.

She certainly inspires women everywhere.

"I am not going to say that women can fix all of our problems, but in the immortal words of presidential candidate Gracie Allen, 'I don't pretend to know all the answers, I'm just a plain ordinary everyday genius who loves her fellow man whenever possible'," the hostess for the 45th Gracie Awards, Susan Kelechi Watson ('This Is Us') said during Thursday's ceremony.

And with women like Chris in this world, we know that things will change.

"Even though we sometimes bicker like brother and sister, Chris is one of my favorite people in the world and no one is more deserving of this award," Chris' longtime co-host and friend, Dave McKay said.

Congratulations, Chris! We love you.