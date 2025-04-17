It is time to celebrate some of our favorite local people in PST Nation.

This May, we’re celebrating two of the area’s biggest unsung heroes – our local teachers and our local nurses!

Starting May 5, we’ll honor both Teachers and nurses Appreciation Week on Can’t Beat Chris. That’s right, a week of just teachers or nurses taking on the queen of pop culture, Chis Rollins, in a trivia quiz!

We’ve partnered with our friends at Al’s Airport Inn Bar & Grill in Ewing. So all participants will get a $50 gift card to Al’s! Al’s, it’s where the locals go.

Hey nurses and teachers, wanna take on Chris Rollins and challenge her to a duel in Can’t Beat Chris? Of course you do!

Sign up to play here and we may call you play the week of May 5 through May 9th as we honor YOU:

If chosen, you will be contacted by a member of our team directly to schedule your game. In the meantime, you may wanna brush up on my pop culture knowledge. 94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.

Listen to Can't Beat Chris every weekday at 7:40 and 9:40 on 94.5 PST.

Thanks our sponsor: Al's Airport Inn Bar & Grill in Ewing. They also loves area nurses and teachers.

They’re Celebrating First Responder Mondays with a 10% discount to all First Responders, Military & Veterans. AND Al's Airport Inn celebrates Teacher Tuesday (educators receive a 10% discount, restrictions may apply).

You can click here to learn more.