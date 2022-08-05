The Beyhive must be proud. An NBC 10 Philadelphia Traffic Reporter has gone viral, and even gotten attention from Beyoncé's mother, for a recent Beyonce-themed traffic report.

I love when I see our area getting national attention. This clever traffic report even made it to People magazine.

Sheila Watko, we applaud you. During one of her early morning broadcasts this week, just after Beyoncé officially dropped her new album, "Renaissance" on July 29th, she worked in a ton of Bey's song titles and references to her traffic report....15 of them to be exact.

After NBC 10 Philadelphia weatherman, Bill Henley, threw it to her, she went to work, and I have to say, I was impressed.

Sheila thanked Bill by saying, "I always appreciate it when you SAY MY NAME."

She continued by saying, "If you're just waking up, I hope you had some SWEET DREAMS 'cause traffic is getting HEATED and it's starting to BREAK MY SOUL." Lol. She's good.

There's more. Sheila went on to say, "We have a FORMATION of traffic cones all morning. You might want to move over TO THE LEFT, TO THE LEFT from IRREPLACEABLE. I love it.

Before she was finished the traffic report she also issued a BEY ALERT and mentioned CRAZY IN LOVE, BILLS BILLS BILLS, PARTITION, BEAUTIFUL LIAR, LISTEN, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND, COUNTDOWN, and XO.

Now that's a fan.

Sheila put it on her Tik Tok and guess who saw it and put it on her Instagram....Beyoncé's mom, Tina (@mstinalawson). She loved it too.

Sheila, we have NBC 10 Philadelphia on in the studio every morning...we can't wait to see what you do next. Get it girl.

