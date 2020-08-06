Wawa Released New Kids Meal Menu

Wawa is always coming in clutch and now it is doing something extra kids. It has recently been reported that Wawa has just released some new kids meals at most east coast Wawa locations. FOX29 stated that the Wawa Kids Meal will be priced very reasonably. Well, let’s be real, pretty much everything at Wawa is fairly cheap. The Wawa Kids Meals will start at the low price of $3.99.

From the little video posted on Wawa's Twitter account, it shows that the Kids Meal comes with a small water bottle, a package of sliced apples, half of a hoagie, and even a little extra surprise activity gift to keep you child entertained. Not gonna lie, that sounds like a meal that I would order for myself.

According to FOX 29, the Wawa Kids Meal has a few different options when it comes to which meal your children may want. Your options are "junior hoagie, mac and cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, two meatballs or a small chicken noodle soup.” As for snack options, your options are, "apple slices, chips, yogurt, cheese stick, or a cookie."

This is probably the best kids meal deal I've seen in a while.

Wawa is making boss moves by trying to make everyone happy, even the little ones. On top of their new kids’ meals, it was also recently reported that Wawa is looking to open its very first drive-thru in Falls Township. This particular Wawa will actually be a drive-thru only but it will also be offering curbside pick up.

If you never thought Wawa could get any better, well just know it can.