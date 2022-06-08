Just got word that a Wawa will be taking the place of the old Palmer Inn on Route 1 South in West Windsor, next to Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods is. Wow.

You may be surprised that the Palmer Inn is closed, I was. I know the Indian bar and grill, Anjapaar, had closed during the pandemic but, the hotel remained opened until very recently. I'm assuming another casualty of the pandemic.

I didn't expect the Wawa news, especially since there's another Wawa just a few miles away on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, between the Chick fil A and McDonalds. But, a friend reminded me today that you can never have too many Wawas. Lol.

I don't really know any details yet, except you'll be able to stop and get your Wawa coffee, breakfast, or whatever else on the southbound of Route One, where there isn't currently one in Mercer County.

No word if the hotel and restaurant will be demolished to make way for the new Wawa or whether construction crews will be renovating the current building. The hotel rooms stretch back pretty far, so I'm assuming some of the hotel will be taken down.

It's certainly a big enough area for a convenience store and gas pumps. We'll see what design this new Wawa will have.

I reached out to Wawa to see if I could find out any more details and a spokesperson said, "We are working through the approval process and currently do not have an opening date. We will be sure to keep you updated as plans evolve and look forward to continue serving the New Jersey community."

I'll let you know when I find out anything else.

