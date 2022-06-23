I know we've all been anxiously waiting for Crumbl Cookies to open in Nassau Park Pavilion (West Windsor, where Wegmans is) and it sounds like the wait is almost over.

Last August was when we first got word that Crumbl Cookies would open its very first Mercer County location at the end of 2021. Then, I was told the opening would be delayed until spring 2022 because of permit issues.

Now, I've been told by the Crumbl Cookies team that they just got the permits approved and they're likely looking at an early August opening. Yay.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who keeps checking to see if there's been any progress while I'm in the shopping center. It's going to be near Party City. There's a "Coming Soon" sign in the window right now.

Haven't heard of Crumbl Cookies? They're amazing.

Tik Tokers do reviews of Crumbl's Weekly Cookies. Yup, Crumbl changes their lineup weekly, but, don't worry, their famous milk chocolate chip cookie is always on the menu. Trust me, it's fantastic.

Crumbl Cookies is fairly new, with its first shop opening in 2017 out in Utah. They claim to have the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. The cookies have created quite a buzz all over social media.

The Crumbl Cookies website says they, "Focus on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, foods, and desserts of all kinds from pies to cakes to candies and more."

Crumbl's signature pink box can be sent nationwide to the cookie lover in you life. Curbside pickup and catering will also be available.

Oh boy, this could be trouble for me. Lol. I'd better pick up some more milk to go along with those cookies.

