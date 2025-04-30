Wawa is just one of those places that hits different.

Whether you’re grabbing a hoagie, a cup of coffee, or a soft pretzel for the road, it’s a total go-to for so many people in our area.

It’s not just a convenience store, it’s a way of life for some.

For a lot of people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Wawa is part of their daily routine. Some people stop even more than once a day.

It makes sense why we would assume that they are the most Wawa‘s right here in the New Jersey in Pennsylvania area.

The chain itself was started in Pennsylvania and quickly spread all over New Jersey.

If you’re driving anywhere between those two states, you’ll spot them anywhere, especially near major roads, highways, and even in small towns.

So, how many are actually in the two states?

According to a report from ScrapeHero, New Jersey has 293 Wawa locations while Pennsylvania has 262.

That sounds like a lot of stores, but neither state actually has the most in the country.

What State Has The Most Wawa Locations in America?

Believe it or not, Florida now holds the crown for the most Wawa stores in the United States, with 299 locations. It’s kind of shocking, right?

Wawa didn’t even open its first Florida location until 2012. Since then, it’s been popping up all over the Sunshine State, from Orlando to Tampa to the Miami area.

Sunshine, palm trees, and a Wawa coffee?

Apparently that’s a Florida person’s dream. If you ever move down south, don’t worry, you’ll still have your Wawa fixed.

It seems like the chain is just as loved down there as it is up here!

