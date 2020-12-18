Wawa to open first drive-thru location Friday

WESTAMPTON — Wawa is scheduled to open its first drive-in location on Friday morning.

An extra-long ribbon to accommodate social distancing will be used for the grand opening of the new store, located at 570 Rancocas Road. It's the second Wawa to open in Westhampton and will offer drive-through service between 6 a.m and 10 p.m.

Customers will place their orders using one of two lane drive-thru lanes, with digital menu boards that include a QR scan menu option.

The chain has stores along the East Coast from New Jersey to Virginia, and in Florida. During the pandemic, Wawa began offering curbside delivery, allowing customers to park outside stores in a designated parking spots and get their orders brought to their cars.

"Wawa is committed to increase convenience and provide new options for service while keeping safety and comfort top of mind. Wawa hopes to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as it continues to explore alternatives for longer term application to stores post-COVID-19," Wawa said in a statement about the new store.

The new Westampton store will also be the first to offer a special combo meal of a hoagie, side and a drink.

A Wawa spokesperson told Philadelphia magazine a drive-through only store in Falls Township, Pennsylvania will open by the end of the year.

