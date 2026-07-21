It's the most wonderful time of the year, well, almost. Christmas in July celebrations have become more and more popular in recent years and once again this year, Peddler's Village is getting in on the fun.

Santa & Mrs. Claus to celebrate Christmas in July at Peddler's Village

Santa and Mrs. Claus have booked a little getaway from the North Pole in Peddler's Village this weekend (July 24-26). During their stay at the Golden Plough Inn, they have an itinerary packed with fun, and you can be a part of it.

READ MORE: Peddler's Village named best shopping center in America

Santa will check-in to Golden Plough Inn on July 24

After their Friday (July 24) check-in at Golden Plough Inn, there will be a Village Food Trucks: Christmas in July event at the Outdoor Event Tent near the Visitor and Event Center (red barn) from 4 PM - 8 PM. Don't miss Santa's grand entrance at 6 PM. There will be music, food, and a "snow" party that's bound to be a lot of fun.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village

The next morning (Saturday, July 25) at 8:30 AM, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be enjoying breakfast at Buttonwood Grill. If you like to join them, call for a reservation (215-794-4040).

Get our free mobile app

After breakfast, from 11 AM - 1 PM, Santa will be checking out the massive sand sculptures all around the Village, Sights in Sand: An American Road Trip, in honor of America's 250th birthday. Make sure to grab a map for the scavenger hunt.

READ MORE: See the huge sand sculptures taking over Peddler's Village

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village

Santa will end his weekend trip at the Visitors and Event Center

On Sunday (July 26) from 11 AM to 1 PM, Santa will be doing some shopping for the elves in the Village shops, then end his weekend visit at the Visitors and Event Center before heading back to the North Pole.

It sounds like another weekend filled with fun. Bring your family and friends and join in the festivities.