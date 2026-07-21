Do you think you could be the next voice to wake up New Jersey & Eastern PA on the Hit Music Network? Chris, Joe & the Morning Show want to hear from YOU!

We've teamed up with our friends at Jersey Hired to search for the new personality to join Chris Rollins & Joe Hyer on our Hit Music Network, heard throughout New Jersey and Eastern PA.

Whether you're looking for your next big opportunity in radio or your first big break in media, don't let this one pass you by.

Not a radio pro? It's OK. Maybe you host a podcast. Maybe you're a content creator or maybe you're just the funniest person in your group chat. Maybe you've heard our show before and thought, "I could do that!" That's perfect!

If you love talking to people, telling stories, and having fun, we NEED to hear from you! It's your chance to go for it because we have a rare opening to join our team.

We're looking for someone with personality, energy, quick wit and the ability to make New Jersey smile every morning alongside Chris & Joe.

Here's How It Works

Apply right now through JerseyHired.com.

Tell us about yourself.

Show us what makes YOU different

If you're selected, you could be invited to audition live with Chris, Joe & the Morning Show.

One finalist will become the newest member of the morning show.

Think you've got what it takes? Apply today through Jersey Hired and show us why you BELONG behind the mic with Chris & Joe.

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is New Jersey's homegrown job site, connecting local employers with talented people across the Garden State. Whether you're looking for your next career move or searching for great local talent, JerseyHired.com makes it easy to connect. All with a focus on New Jersey jobs and New Jersey businesses.

Create a free profile, upload your resume, and discover opportunities close to home at JerseyHired.com.