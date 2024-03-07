Wawa Workers REALLY Want You to Stop Trying to Get Away With This

Public Service Announcement: Wawa employees need you to stop trying to be slick with this move - They know your game.

Not that I've ever tried to do this, but I have wondered if anyone actively tries to pull this quick scam at Wawa in an effort to get away with free food.

We all know how the process goes. We order whatever we want on the kiosks. A sandwich, a soup, a mac and cheese bowl, an iced coffee - whatever. The kiosk prints your order ticket with a number and a bar code.

What you're supposed to do, is then go the cashier to pay for your food as they're preparing it. After you pay for your food, you wait for your order to be called to pick up at the counter. When you pick up your food, you drop the PAID ticket in the little basket, and you're on your merry way.

BUT. Not everybody follows the rules. AKA - some people try to pick up their food without paying for it.

Could it be a mistake? Sure! After all, not everyone is familiar with the Wawa Way, and misunderstandings happen every day. But a few Wawa employees just aren't buying it, and they're making it known on Reddit.

Wawa employees vent on Reddit

Take a look at this thread in the Wawa subreddit. One anonymous Wawa employee titled it "Dear Customers..." The text read simply and frankly:

"We can tell if you paid for your food and or drinks. Please stop trying to scam us. Sincerely, an overworked, overtired, fed up employee."

And you've check out the fellow employees who chimed in on the thread!

I wouldn't doubt for a second that some people try to pull this fast one. If you're a current or former Wawa employee, what do you think?

