New Jersey and PA’s favorite gas station has officially just hit a milestone! Wawa has announced that its 1,000th location is now officially open in New Jersey!

I am probably Wawa’s biggest fan, so I felt proud when I heard this news. Since gaining popularity over the past few years, Wawa has started expanding to different states that aren’t Pennsylvania and New Jersey so that everyone can taste the best food a gas station restaurant could offer.

Although different parts of Florida, Delaware, Washington D.C, and Maryland now have a few Wawa locations, they felt it was only right to open this milestone store right in New Jersey, and as a New Jersey resident, I’ll speak on behalf of all Wawa fans and say, we’re honored.

The newest location, number 1,000, has just officially opened today in Oaklyn, New Jersey and it was quite the show. Wawa posted on TikTok about the grand opening while tons of Wawa fans in the Oaklyn area joined the staff in cutting the ribbon.

There was pyrotechnics outside of the store, giant 1,000th store banners, and even Wawa’s mascot, Wally Goose, was there to greet all of the Oaklyn location’s first customers.

The new location welcomed customers all day by offering a free any-size hot coffee all day long, according to njbiz.com!

Wawa’s 1,000th store is now officially open in Oaklyn, New Jersey which is located in Camden County. The brand new store is open now and located at 1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

