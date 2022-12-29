Hey NJ! Watch Out For These Recalled Fresh Greens Sold at Wegmans

If you've recently purchased produce at Wegman's you may want to toss it to play it safe.

Wegmans has just issued a voluntary recall on fresh greens produce due to a possible salmonella contamination, according to NJ.com.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement on Dec 23, 2022. According to Wegman's recall page, the contamination affects the following products, which were sold in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens

Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass

The recall pages sites the reason for recall as "potential salmonella contamination in the soil the product is grown in."

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported, but the recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

What are the symptoms of a salmonella infection?

According to the FDA:

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis."

If you've recently consumed these products and/or are experiencing symptoms, get to your doctor ASAP!

For more information on Wegmans recalled items, check out their recall page here.

