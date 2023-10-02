Yardley, PA will soon be home to a fan-favorite grocery store! Wegmans announced that they will be opening a brand new store in Lower Makefield on Stoney Hill Road quite a while ago and people in the Bucks County area have been patiently waiting!

As of right now, the only Wegmans location in Bucks County is located in Warrington, PA, so now the residents of the Yardley area will be happy they can experience the same store right in their area.

We’ve known for a few years now that this Wegmans location across from Shady Brook Farm was set to open in the future, but the exact date was not announced. According to Wegmans' website, we may be getting a few steps closer to our answer.

As of now, the only update that Wegmans has officially given is that the Lower Makefield Township Wegmans location will be opening in early 2024, more specifically "the first quarter of 2024" according to Patch.com and Wegmans' official site.

This at least narrows it down a little for shoppers and we can expect to see the doors opening within the next 6 months or so! Wegmans is probably one of the most raved-about grocery stores because of not only the quality of the food, but you can find just about every food item imaginable in the store.

Also, I would go on the record that they have the best-prepared food items out of every grocery store I’ve personally been to. So, if you’re in the Yardley area and patiently waiting for the second Bucks County location to open, keep hanging in there! 2024 will be here before we know it.

