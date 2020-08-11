Wegmans Recalls Lemon and Oranges

Attention Wegmans shoppers, there's an active recall on lemons and oranges, according to their official website.

If you've picked up a 4-pound bag of Valencia oranges, a 2-pound bag of lemons, loose lemons, and any in-store prepared seafood or Wegmans' cafe foods, like pizza, that contain fresh lemon, between July 31st and August 7th, get rid of it. It may be contaminated with Listeria. For the complete list, click HERE.

Here are the UPC codes of affected products:

Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363

Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917

If you bought these products, don't mess around, thinking you couldn't be affected. Listeria monocytogenes is "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," according to a Wegmans press release.

The recalled lemons and oranges were sold in Wegmans Food Markets throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, New York.

You may return the affected products to your local Wegmans Food Market for a refund. No sicknesses due to this recall have been reported yet.

I shop at the Princeton Wegmans (love it), and in the past when I've bought recalled items, I get an automated phone call telling me so, because I'm a Shoppers Club member. Check your messages.

For more information, click HERE.