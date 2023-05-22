Princeton, NJ Police Aim to Stop Drunk Driving by Teaming Up With Uber
Princeton Police have launched a new program to help stop its residents from drinking and driving, according to a recent press release.
"Princeton PD Provides your DD" kicked off on May 5th and it's a great offer. The police department has partnered with rideshare company, Uber, to make sure you get home safely, within town, after you've done some late-night drinking at Princeton restaurants or bars.
Here's what you do: While you're out having a good time, look for the poster inside the participating Princeton bars or restaurants and scan the QR Code. You may want to do this on your way in while you're still sober. I'm sure someone will help you if you forget and have to scan it after a few drinks.
By scanning the QR code, you'll get a free ride home, within Princeton (up to a $15 value). The QR Code will be active on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights anytime from 8pm - 2am.
Remember, you're drop off has to be within Princeton. Princeton Police assure you it's very easy to stay safe...scan the QR code, enter a destination in Princeton and you're home safe and sound.
There are 22 participating bars and restaurants, 17 public and 5 private.
Here's the list:
Agricola Eatery
Alchemist & Barrister
Conte's Pizza
Dinky Bar & Kitchen
Ivy Inn
McCarter Theatre Center
Mediterra Restaurant & Taverna
The Meeting House
Metro North
Mistral
The Perch at Peacock Inn
Roots Ocean Prime
Teresa's Pizza/Wine Bar
Triumph Brewing Company
Winberie's Restaurant & Bar
Witherspoon Grill
Yankee Doodle Tap Room
This new program is funded by donations to Princeton Police PBA Local 130. To ensure it continues, make a donation today.