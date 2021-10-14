NJ extends free Uber, Lyft deal for those who lost cars to Ida

Beginning one week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey, the state said it has provided 2,400 free or discounted Uber or Lyft rides, to date, to residents who lost cars to the storm's floodwaters.

The partnership between those two rideshare companies and the state, which also includes the NJ 211 service and United Way Worldwide, is being extended through $300,000 in new funding announced by Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday.

"This additional funding will be a lifeline for those still without reliable transportation," Murphy was quoted as saying in a release.

Murphy's office said this second phase of the Ida rideshare program is necessary because of the added effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and widespread supply chain concerns.

Those who need access to essential services can text NJIDARIDE to 898-211, the release said, or dial 211 from a landline phone.

As in the initial phase, the state said some limitations may apply.

