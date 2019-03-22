Bag Policy Announced for Tuesday’s Ariana Grande Philly Concert

If you’re heading to see the sold-out Ariana Grande concert inside Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, you’ll want to leave your purse at home.

The Wells Fargo Center just announced its bag policy for Tuesday night’s (March 26) stop of the Sweetener Tour. In fact, the policy is in effect for every stop on Ari's tour.

The good news is that a policy like this keeps fans safe and usually shortens the time spent in line to enter the arena.

NO cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the arena. Cell phones (that have a camera) ARE permitted.

Each fan may carry one bag, according to officials, however, they must follow these rules.

All bags must be clear plastic , vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12".

, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

* An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own clear bag for their belongings, but bags can also be purchased from the Sweetener Tour souvenir shop or on ArianaGrande.com.