Significant wind damage has been reported in a portion of West Windsor Township, NJ Tuesday, following this afternoon's quick round of Thunderstorms.

No injuries were immediately reported, but local officials are on the scene assessing the damage.

"Straight Line Winds, Wires Down, Trees into houses, no injuries reported at this time. Investigation ongoing," the West Windsor Police Department said just after 4 pm on Thursday.

The damage appears to center in the Lawrence Square Village area, areas of Conover Road, Jefferson Park, and Village Road near Oak Lane.

Chopper footage from 6 ABC TV shows the damage to several roofs in the immediate area.

Here are two images illustrating that damage:

A lot of trees appeared to be uprooted in the area as well.

Plus, Power lines are down in the area.

The storms rolled through the area primarily in the 3 o'clock hour, but they have all since exited.



"Still some other weak showers around the state, but our tornado and severe weather threat is over," 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow tells us.

As for if today's event was an official tornado or just straight-line winds, that is not immediately clear.

"(The) National Weather Service will be evaluating all the damage reports, and (they) will decide whether to do a formal storm survey tomorrow," Meteorologist Dan Zarrow explains.

When reacting to the footage shown during a 6 ABC telecast, Meteorologist Adam Joseph said he made note of how the trees and buildings were damaged because it would tell him if the winds were swirling or in a "straight line."

"Trees were in opposite directions they were laying on the ground, and different sides of the buildings had parts of the buildings ripped off. So that is more than likely winds that were swirling around," Joseph says. But he cautioned that he's not a damage expert.

February tornadoes are, of course, very rare in our area. However, if it is confirmed to be a tornado, this would not be the first time a tornado struck New Jersey in February.

"On Feb. 12, 1999, an F-1 storm hit Camden County. And Feb. 2, 1973, was a violent day for Hunterdon County, with at least three tornado reports," Zarrow said.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as soon as its available.