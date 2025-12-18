Get ready, Hamilton Township. Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening soon.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening in Hamilton Marketplace on December 21

Opening day of the newest shop in popular shopping center, Hamilton Marketplace, will be Sunday, December 21, a Google search revealed.

The bakery is where the dry cleaners used to be, near Shop Rite and the new Bath & Body Works store, which opened over the summer.

The cakes come in different sizes and seasonal flavors

The cakes come in different sizes and flavors, and all have the most delicious cream cheese icing.

There's a gluten-free cakes and seasonal flavors as well...right now, Peppermint Chocolate Chip is available for a limited time.

You'll choose from an 8 or 10 inch, full size cake. The personal sized bundtlets are a great treat for you, or to gift to someone. You can stack them into a tower too. Bundtinis are even smaller and come by the dozen and are great to serve at or bring to a social gathering.

Check out the complete menu by clicking here.

It's only the second location in Mercer County

This will be the first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Hamilton Township, and only the second location in Mercer County. The first location is on Route 1 South in West Windsor Township, in the Whole Foods Market shopping center.

Hamilton Marketplace is chock full of great stores and restaurants. You'll find Shop Rite, Old Navy, Bath & Body Works, Ulta, Famous Footwear, Walmart, Boot Barn, Burlington, Kohl's, Barnes & Noble, Lowe's, Michael's, Carter's, Wren Kitchens, Chipotle, Chick fil A, Cracker Barrel, Jersey Mikes Subs, Dollar Tree, Staples, and many more.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 143 Hamilton Marketplace Boulevard, off Route 130 North, Hamilton Township, NJ.

Opening day is Sunday, December 21.