It's that time of year again. Have you been naughty or nice? I know, you tried really hard, didn't you? Ha ha.

Don't miss the fun at the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company's Breakfast with Santa this Sunday, December 3rd from 8:30am - 12:30pm. Everyone is welcome.

This is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and a great way to keep your kids on track after Santa tells them to be good until he arrives on Christmas Eve.

Tell them to get their wish lists ready and show up hungry because a full breakfast will be served. I don't know about you, but breakfast is my favorite meal of the day.

All your breakfast favorites will be on the menu. You'll enjoy pancakes, sausage, eggs, potatoes and more will be served, along with juice and coffee (they know you can't live without your coffee).

This sounds like so much fun. There's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned firehouse pancake breakfast.

There will be plenty of fun activities to keep your children busy...free face painting, coloring, games, a train table, tours of the fire station, check out the firetrucks up close, and learn what it's like to be a firefighter.

Also while you're there, your children can have their picture taken with Santa...a free professional photo with Santa, courtesy of Memory Makers Studio and Trophies.

The fire company has once again teamed up with the Junior League of Greater Princeton for a Baby Formula Drive this year. They're looking for donations of new Similac and Enfamil formula. You can bring it along with you to Breakfast with Santa or drop it off at the firehouse up until December 15th.

Tickets are only $10 per person and kids under 2 eat free. You can buy tickets at the door or pre-pay by clicking here.

West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company #1 is located at 153 South Mill Road in West Windsor, NJ.

They hope to see you there.

Happy holidays.

