UPDATE: Route 1 Reopened in West Windsor, NJ Following Serious Accident

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday:

A busy stretch of roadway has reopened in Mercer County following an earlier accident. The West Windsor Police just confirmed that the southbound side of the highway reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (February 28).

The southbound side of Route 1 in West Windsor had been previously closed between Carnegie Center and Meadow Rd. The accident was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Traffic had been stopped as far back as Alexander Road for much of the afternoon.

Delays do remain in the immediate area following the closure as we push through the busy afternoon rush hour, but at least the roadway itself has reopened to motorists.

In fact, here's a look at the traffic in the immediate area via Google Maps as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Route 1 Reopened in West Windsor, NJ Google Maps loading...

