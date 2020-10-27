What to do if You Don’t Want Trick or Treaters Coming to Your Door

Since the beginning of time it has been an unspoken rule to turn off all of your house lights if you don't want trick or treaters approaching your front door on Halloween. They call it the Halloween Porch Light Code. According to the Apartment Therapy home and style blog, that is when the porch or flood lights of a house are off on Halloween. What this means is that the people living there are not giving candy out. So you might as well not even bother.

This year you might see a lot more dark homes than usual. COVID-19 has cancelled numerous events this year. Despite the fact that Governor Phil Murphy has emphasizes that Halloween in New Jersey is NOT cancelled, a lot of people still will not be participating.

If you are taking the kids out for trick or treating this weekend, keep in mind that a bunch of towns across the Garden State have set trick or treating hours. In Cherry Hill particularly, kids can go out and hunt for candy between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. According to NJ.com, Mount Ephraim is making their kids start early. They can start their Candy begging at noon and wrap up around 5 p.m.

There will be some cases where candy hunters don't get the message even if all of your lights are off. According to NJ.com, experts say that if you really don't want trick or treaters approaching your door, you should go as far as to post a sign on your door that makes it clear you have no candy to give out.