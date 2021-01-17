What To Spend Money On If You Win Powerball

The Power Ball lottery is at an insane amount at the moment. Since no one has been able to hit the grand prize the jackpot is sitting at around 730 million dollars. According to NJ.com, in New Jersey, there were 2 winners but it was for $50,000. Those winners only matched 4 numbers out of the 5.

Now the question is, what would you do if you won $730 million with the Powerball? You probably will be able to do everything on this list and still have a ton of money left to play with.