NJ Resident Wins $1000 A Week For The Rest Of His Life

I just want to win the lottery! Is that too much to ask for? I really want to get a big check and just be able to go everywhere in the world and live that rich life. I think for me to be able to do that I will have to play the lottery first, which is something I don't do.

According to NJ.com, there is someone out here in New Jersey that has a lot more luck than I do and won 1 million dollars Cash4Life playing the lottery app. First of all, I was today years old when I found out that there was a lottery app. Where have I been?

We learned from NJ.com that the New Jersey resident played the New Jersey lottery on an app called 'Jackpocket.' The Jackpocket app "allows users to play the lotto through their phones." This is a game-changer. NJ.com shared that this New Jersey resident that won the Cash4Life lottery jackpot is getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life. It was also mentioned that the total cash value of this is $1,000,000. This individual is only the second person to win this much money playing the app.

NJ.com also mentioned that the name of the winner was not released but this New Jersey resident has been playing on the 'Jackpocket' app for about a year now. The interesting thing about this is that the New Jersey Cash4Life winner stated that he played his father's numbers that he has been playing since his father passed away.