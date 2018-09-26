What You Need To Know For Tonight’s Ed Sheeran Concert in Philadelphia

If you are gearing up for the Ed Sheeran Divide Tour, then you are seriously in for a treat. After seeing Sheeran perform last year at the Wells Fargo Center, I can tell you it will truly be an experience you won't want to miss. It's not surprising he has upgraded to the Lincoln Financial Field for a sold out performance. Here is everything you need to know for this Thursday's show.

What time will the performances begin?

Doors open at 5:30 p.m

Anne Marie hits the stage around 7:00 pm.

Snow Patrol will begin performing at 8:00 pm.

Ed Sheeran will close out the night starting around 9:00 pm.

How much is parking for the Ed Sheeran concert in Philadelphia?

Parking is $40 dollars at the lots for the Lincoln Financial Field.

Wells Fargo Center parking lots K,M,N and P will be open for parking at 2 pm

Citizen Bank Park lots will open at 4 pm

For those not driving.. there will be select drop-off and pick up locations marked on both sides of the stadium.

What is the bag policy for the Ed Sheeran concert?

The NFL clear bag policy will be in effect for the concert. This means you must have clear bags which cannot exceed 12"x6"x12."

Enjoy Ed Sheeran's North American Stadium Tour! And if you didn't know... Sheeran is a man of many different trades and talents:

Have fun!