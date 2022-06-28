Where to get the cheapest gas in NJ for Fourth of July

It wasn't that long ago that we talked about and I wrote about where to get the cheapest gas in New Jersey. At the time, I used $4.90 per gallon as my marker. But since then gas prices have come down in New Jersey, and will come down even more this July 4 weekend.

So now that the prices have dropped everywhere, including Route 33 Auto and Repair Service in Manalapan, where Eddie Arena was able to buy gas cheap to keep his prices low, that makes me believe the prices would go even lower if we were able to pump our own gas. Here's Route 33 Auto and Repair's price this week:

Route 33 Auto and Repair gas price

Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store and Automotive Association, came on my New Jersey 101.5 show and refuted all the reasons why New Jersey is the only state not allowed to pump our own gas.

Back to the current price drop. We went back to the list of gas stations complied by both my New Jersey 101.5 listeners as well as my social media following and updated it to reflect the current prices.

Keep referring to this as you make your way throughout New Jersey this Fourth of July weekend. Here's the updated list.

Google Maps

Fuel 4

NJ-23 South

$4.70

Google Maps

Costco

4100 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrence

$4.71

Google Maps

BP

231 US-130, Bordentown

$4.80

Google Maps

Costco

100 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel

$4.69

Google Maps

Fuel One

US-1 South, Edison

$4.60

Google Maps

Wawa

US-130 South, Bordentown

$4.83

