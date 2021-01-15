Where to Spend MLK Day in Philly

Monday January 18th is a very special day better known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A lot of people will have off from work or school, but it's important to remember that this is “a day on, not a day off." MLK day has been designated as National Day of Service. All Americans are encourage to serve in their communities to help further Dr. King's dream.

Dr. King gave his life serving others. He endured so much bullying, harassments and beatings standing up for what he believed in. According to The Holiday Spot, he went to jail 29 times just to achieve freedom for others. Dr. King believed that this world had the potential to be a multiracial nation brought together by peace, justice and equality. So because of his sacrifice, the least we can do to honor and celebrate his life is to perform acts of service this upcoming Monday. Whether that's feeding the homeless, volunteering at shelters and prisons, or tutoring someone in math, spend your off day giving back.

Did you know that Philly is actually the birthplace of the MLK Day of Service? There are going to be lots of ways you and your friends can spend this national holiday all around the city. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of the activities are going to be virtual.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting an MLK Day Commemoration with a day of free virtual programming starting at 11:00am.

There will also be National Constitution Center’s Civil Rights Movement Classes. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, these classes will include teachings on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Warren Court. There will also be a "I Love Thy Hood MLK Day of Service Cleanup." This will take place in Germantown on Sunday. You are encouraged to wear orange if you go. You can register here.