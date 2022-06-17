While it lasts! Where to get gas in NJ for less than $4.90 per gallon

It's going to be an expensive summer gas-wise in New Jersey as we go through "an incredible transition," in the words of President Biden. By the way, his "transition" will be easier because we pay for his gas. But based on that, don't expect gas prices to come down anytime soon, unless it's around election time for a short period.

Pompton Plains Fuel 4 NJ-23 South $4.85 Pompton Plains Fuel 4 NJ-23 South $4.85 loading...

Meanwhile, here in New Jersey, we have to deal with gas prices going over $5 a gallon. Some service stations are fighting back as best they could.

In Manalapan, Eddie Arena of Route 33 Auto Repair and Service bought as much gas as he could when prices were cheaper, and despite the recent increase at the pump continues to sell his gas at $4.89 as of this writing.

There are other stations throughout New Jersey that are doing their best to keep their prices under $4.90 per gallon. Costco's gas is cheaper, but they're going to require if they haven't already, that you purchase a membership from them.

Costco 4100 Quakerbridge Road Lawrence $4.85 Costco 4100 Quakerbridge Road Lawrence $4.85 loading...

After visiting Route 33 Auto Repair in Manalapan on Wednesday, I went on New Jersey 101.5 that night and asked my listeners as well as my social media following where to get cheaper gas. I used $4.90 per gallon as my limit.

Here's what we got.

Costco 100 Centerton Rd Mount Laurel $4.79 Google Maps loading...

Costco

100 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel

$4.79

BP 231 US-130 Bordentown $4.89 Google Maps loading...

BP

231 US-130, Bordentown

$4.89

Fuel One Edison US-1 S $4.80 Google Maps loading...

Fuel One

US-1 South, Edison

$4.80

