Who Is The GRWM Queen Of TikTok? NJ’s Alix Earle Has Taken Over The App

If you’re on TikTok and Alix Earle isn’t on your For You Page, then you’re not on the right side of TikTok.

She’s a 22-year-old college student who is from Monmouth County, NJ who has taken over the app one video at a time. When Alix first came up on my FYP, I just saw her as a normal girl filming a “get ready with me” styled video, but for some reason, I was obsessed.

Within the past few weeks, she has completely blown up on the app and is pretty much loved by everyone. She’s one of the first TikTokers in a long time that has blown up for being loved and not because they were a part of some scandal. Alix first blew up because she would record a makeup “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video every time she went out.

She’s a senior at the University of Miami and everyone was just so infatuated with her because there is something so glamorous yet relatable about her. She admits to going out, partying, getting too drunk and door-dashing Taco Bell to her front door, just like the rest of us.

Within a few weeks, she went from filming GRWM posts before she left for frat parties to filming videos before going to meet with Selena Gomez and getting on planes to Dubai with Tarte Cosmetics. This is for sure one of the fastest claims to fame I have seen from a TikTok creator.

We’ve seen Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio climb their way to the top of the TikTok totem pole, but Alix has just become this overnight sensation. She was invited to Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s New Years Eve show in Miami and was seen taking pictures with Hailey Bieber at exclusive makeup events.

This girl has just blown up overnight and has become one of the app’s most famous influencers and now has 3.9 million followers.

